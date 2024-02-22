Mandatory biometric fingerprinting announced for citizens and residents in Kuwait

The 47-year-old Russian opposition leader was serving a 19-year prison sentence on extremism charges in a remote penal colony
Mandatory fingerprinting for all citizens and residents has been announced by the General Administration of Security Relations and Media, following a crucial update from Kuwait's Ministry of Interior.
Starting from March 1, 2024, individuals have a period of three months until June 1, 2024, to undergo this process. Failure to comply will result in the suspension of all transactions with the Ministry of Interior.
The Ministry of Interior has established various centres across the country for fingerprinting. These centres are operational at all border crossings, Kuwait International Airport, and designated commercial complexes. Kuwaitis, citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and residents can undergo biometric fingerprinting at these centres.
The designated locations for biometric fingerprinting include:
The authorities clarified that travellers are allowed to leave Kuwait and exempted from immediate fingerprinting; however, the process is mandatory upon their return.
Residents are urged to comply with the directive to avoid any inconvenience or disruption of transactions in the Ministry of Interior.
