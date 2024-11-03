Look: Snow blankets some parts of Saudi Arabia after heavy rains, hail

Photos: SPA

Some parts of Saudi Arabia are experiencing a chilly spell as heavy rains and hail bring pristine white snow to the mountains.

According to Saudi Press Agency, since last Wednesday, heavy rains accompanied by large amounts of hail have swept across parts of the Kingdom's Al-Jawf region. Just yesterday, snowfall blanketed the mountainous areas, creating a striking winter scene.

These heavy rains have also set off waterfalls, breathing life into the valleys and providing a fresh start to winter which will then pave way to the spring season. Known for its seasonal wild flowers in spring, such as lavender, chrysanthemum, and a large number of aromatic plants, Al-Jawf's landscape is bursting with natural beauty, enhanced by the recent rainfall.

Saudi Arabia's weather department warned that there are chances of thunderstorm across most areas of Al-Jawf in the coming days.

The met predicted further heavy rain and hail, which may reduce visibility, and noted that strong winds are likely to accompany these storms.

These rainy conditions are not unique to Saudi Arabia. On October 14, the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) alerted residents to expect rainfall of different intensities in some areas, along with lightning and thunder, and a possibility of hail.

