Kuwait's Emir admitted to hospital due to emergency health issue

File photo

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 12:01 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 12:03 PM

The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, was admitted to a hospital this morning, authorities said on Wednesday.

Sheikh Nawaf had to be treated and examined due to a emergency health problem, according to a statement from the Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al Mubarak Al Sabah.

The minister also confirmed that the Emir's condition is now stable.

