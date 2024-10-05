Kuwaiti royal arrested, faces imprisonment for money laundering, usury

Photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 7:58 AM Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 8:02 AM

A member of Kuwait's ruling family was arrested over charges of money laundering and usury, authorities said late Friday.

The royal reportedly attempted to escape an "enforceable prison sentence" for the financial crimes he was accused of, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

Security services managed to track him down after investigations and a thorough search.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The arrest serves as a reminder that 'no one is above the law', the interior ministry said. It affirms the authorities' commitment to ensuring that the rule of law is applied to everyone — including members of the ruling family, it added.