Kuwait to compensate families of fire victims, repatriate bodies on military airplanes

The singer was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2015 after being found guilty of indecently assaulting three girls in the 1970s
Kuwait has ordered financial compensation for the families of victims killed in a fire that broke out on Wednesday. At least 49 people died when a fire erupted in a building housing foreign workers. Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister accused property owners of violations that contribute to such incidents.
First Deputy Premier Sheikh Fahad announced on Thursday that each of the 49 deceased from the Mangaf apartment building blaze would receive compensation.
In a press release following an inspection tour of properties violating safety and building codes, Sheikh Fahad, Minister of Interior and Minister of Defence, emphasised that the victims' bodies would be transferred back to their homelands on Kuwaiti military airplanes.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Around 40 Indians died in the blaze, which also killed at least 9 other people in Mangaf city, while more than 50 were injured, according to India's foreign ministry. Most of the Indian victims came from Kerala.
Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed the deaths of three overseas Filipino workers. Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said the three, who died from smoke inhalation, were part of a group of 11 OFWs, all working for the same Kuwaiti construction company housed in the building that caught fire.
Two other OFWs remain in the hospital and are in critical condition, while the remaining six are all safe and unharmed.
An Egyptian who survived the fire and worked as a driver in Kuwait, told local media the fire had started on a lower floor and that those on higher levels were unable to escape. He said the building had filled with thick smoke.
The fire in Mangaf, a city along the coast south of the capital Kuwait City, was reported to local authorities at 6 a.m. (0300 GMT), Major General Eid Rashed Hamad told state television. It was later contained.
Another senior police commander told state television that many people had died from smoke inhalation, and dozens were rescued. He said the building housed a large number of workers.
The senior police commander said authorities had warned against housing too many workers in a single accommodation, but didn't say if regulations had been flouted.
Inputs from Kuna
ALSO READ:
The singer was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2015 after being found guilty of indecently assaulting three girls in the 1970s
Hamas welcomed the adoption of the resolution and said in a statement that it is ready to cooperate with mediators
Besides Saulos Chilima, there are nine others on the aircraft
US President Joe Biden has laid out a three-phase ceasefire plan on May 31 that he described as an Israeli initiative
Pakistan's former PM Nawaz Sharif also congratulated Narendra Modi
Scientific research shows climate change is causing temperature to become longer, more frequent and more intense
Twenty-one of the bloc's 27 countries voting on the election's biggest day to help shape the European Union's direction over the next five years
The tribal region has long been a safe haven for militants who operate on both sides of the border