Kuwait: Over 500 psychotropic pills, 6kg drugs seized from 16 accused

Authorities have seized 6.2kg of various narcotic substances, 550 psychotropic pills, two weapons, ammunition, and cash from 16 men in Kuwait.
The accused, belonging to different nationalities, were arrested by Kuwait's General Administration for Narcotics Control. The have been charged in 13 cases.
The Kuwaiti authority arrested and questioned the men who had the illegal substances in their possession. They revealed that they possessed the narcotics with the intention of trafficking the said items.
The General Directorate of Security Relations and Media has reassured residents, saying that they are on the lookout for those dealing with narcotics and have asked the public for their cooperation in the same.
Kuwaiti residents have been provided with an emergency number, 112, and a hotline number of the General Administration for Drug Control, 1884141, to report any suspicious activities.
