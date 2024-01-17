UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Kuwait forms first government under new emir and prime minister

The PM appointed Anwar Ali Al Mudhaf as finance minister and Abdullah Ali Al Yahya as the country's foreign minister

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah. — AFP file
Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah. — AFP file

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 1:22 PM

Kuwait on Wednesday formed a government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah, the state news agency said, the country's first cabinet after the death of its previous ruler.

The prime minister appointed Emad Mohammed Al Atiqi as oil minister for the OPEC producer, Anwar Ali Al Mudhaf as finance minister and Abdullah Ali Al Yahya as the country's foreign minister.

Kuwait's new Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who came to power in December after his predecessor Sheikh Nawaf died, is expected to preserve Kuwaiti foreign policies including support for Gulf Arab unity, Western alliances, and good ties to Riyadh - a relationship seen as top priority.

Kuwait will have to grapple with long-running strains between the ruling family and its critics in the deadlocked and fractious parliament that critics say has hindered fiscal and economic reform.

The country's legislature wields more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies, and political deadlock has for decades led to cabinet reshuffles and dissolutions of parliament.

ALSO READ:


More news from World