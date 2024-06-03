E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Kuwait dismisses rumours of education minister's resignation

Spokesman of Kuwaiti government warned of legal action against those spreading fake news

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photp: AFP
Photp: AFP

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 9:50 PM

The Kuwait government on Monday dismissed rumours about the resignation of the Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Rumours about Dr. Adel Al-Adwani’s resignation is doing the rounds on the social media.


The spokesman of the Kuwaiti government, Amer Al-Ajmi, in a press statement, said legal action would be taken against such rumour mongers, urging everyone to seek information from official sources

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel


He also warned that anyone posting false news would face legal measures.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World