Kuwait denies assault of Jordanian woman in deportation prison

Kuwait has denied recent rumours and allegations claiming that a Jordanian woman was assaulted inside the country's deportation prison (temporary detention centre).
The General Department of Security Relations and Media clarified that the authorities had thoroughly investigated the incident and found the allegations false.
According to the department's statement, the incident was verified with transparency under the supervision of senior officials, including the Director General of the General Administration of Correctional Institutions and a representative from the Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
The woman was directly questioned about the accusations of assault. She denied the claims and said all procedures and interactions were carried out lawfully and respectfully. The statement also confirmed that the woman was in good health.
The General Department of Security Relations and Media reiterated that Kuwait's security institutions are fully committed to upholding human rights in all their dealings and processes, and the government reserves its right to take legal action against anyone attempting to spread false information or rumours.
