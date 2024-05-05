Kuwait: Authority clarifies rumours of 'shooting' video circulating online

The ministry said later that Russian aircraft and air defence systems had downed a total of 15 ATACMS in the past week
A Kuwait authority on Sunday clarified the origins of a video clip circulating on social platforms.
Taking to X, the Ministry of Interior announced that the video which shows a number of people gathering and security personnel shooting in the air is an old clip, dating back to 2018.
The video was taken during the arrest of a reckless person, where the necessary measures were taken at the time, as per the authority.
The authority has urged everyone to investigate accuracy of clips, not to circulate rumours, and to take information from their official sources.
