Kuwait announces March 11 as first day of Ramadan 2024

Photo: AFP file

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 8:30 PM

Kuwait has announced the first day of the holy month of Ramadan after the sighting of the crescent moon.

According to Kuwait's official news agency, the Shariah Vision Authority in the country has confirmed that March 11, 2024, will mark the first day of the holy month in the country.

Of the GCC countries, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain have also announced that March 11 will be the first day of Ramadan. Oman alone reported that the crescent moon was not sighted in the country and that the holy month would begin one day later, on March 12.

