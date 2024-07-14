E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Kuwait announces discovery of 'giant' oil reserves

The new reserves are equivalent to country's entire production in three years, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Image used for representative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for representative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 6:18 PM

Last updated: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 6:36 PM

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Sunday it had made a "giant" oil discovery in the Al-Nokhatha field east of the Kuwaiti island of Failaka, with oil reserves estimated at 3.2 billion barrels.

KPC's CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Nasir Al-Sabah said in a video posted by the company on X that the new discovery's reserves were equivalent to the country's entire production in three years.


The initial estimated area of the newly discovered oil well is around 96 square km, KPC said in its statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


It added that the preliminary estimates of the hydrocarbon reserves present at the well were estimated at approximately 2.1 billion barrels of light oil, and 5.1 trillion standard cubic feet of gas, which correspond to 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

ALSO READ:



More news from World