Iraq summons UK Charge d'Affaires over ambassador's remarks

If she manages to beat Trump in November, she will become the first woman and the second Black person, after Obama, to run the world's leading power
Iraq has summoned UK's chargé d'affaires over remarks made by the British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hitchen about the country's security and political issues, the country's state news agency reported on Sunday.
The ambassador's remarks reflect "a bleak image of Iraq's security and political situation," it added.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) delivered a protest note on Sunday to Ruth Coverdale, the UK charge d'Affaires of the United Kingdom's Embassy in Baghdad.
"The protest note was issued in response to remarks made by the UK's Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq, Stephen Hitchen, which portrayed a bleak image of Iraq's security and political situation, reflecting negatively on the country's government and its diverse communities," the statement added.
''The ministry considered these remarks interference in Iraq's internal affairs and a departure from the diplomatic duties assigned to the ambassador."
ALSO READ:
If she manages to beat Trump in November, she will become the first woman and the second Black person, after Obama, to run the world's leading power
Preliminary data shows that all the air weapons were destroyed on their approach to the city, according to Kyiv military administration
She becomes Thailand's youngest prime minister just days after ally Srettha Thavisin was dismissed as premier by the Constitutional Court
Swiss confirmed that none of the 319 passengers onboard were injured due to the incident
The X service remains available to the people of Brazil, billionaire Elon Musk's platform said on Saturday
The fire service said two 32-metre ladders had been sent to the scene to support firefighting operations
The victims were all Syrian citizens, including 2 children
The filing followed a Seattle federal judge's July 2023 dismissal of an earlier version of the lawsuit on procedural grounds, the second such dismissal