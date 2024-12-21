How GCC residents can get year-round access to Umrah

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Residents of GCC countries can perform Umrah year-round, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Haj and Umrah said in a social media post.

The Umrah pilgrims can get streamlined access to the two holy mosques through 3 different options:

Umrah visa

Transit visa

Tourist visa

GCC residents can book an Umrah package through the Nusuk platform. You will need to fill in personal information, such as health status, and if you require a wheelchair. You can also apply for the visa at Tashir centres, or through Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs official website https://visa.mofa.gov.sa/.

