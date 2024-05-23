Haj 2024: Visit visa holders banned from entering Makkah starting today

Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 11:33 AM

As Haj season begins soon in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom has announced that anybody wanting to enter Makkah with a visit visa of any type will not be allowed to starting from today.

The Ministry of Interior issued the advisory, which is applicable to travellers from Thursday, May 23 to Friday, June 21. These dates correspond to 15 of Dhu al-Qadah, 1445 to 15 of Dhul Hijjah in the Hijri calendar.

For those wishing to perform Haj in the Holy city of Makkah, only a Haj permit will allow them to do so. Any other form of visit visa is not considered a permit during this time.

Earlier, Saudi's Fatwa Council had also banned performing Haj without a permit, in order to ensure safety and security of pilgrims. Saudi residents are also required to show permits to enter Makkah since May 4.

Visitors have been urged not to visit the city during this period or stay there without a Haj permit during this time. Those who violate this will have strict action taken against them.

Earlier, pilgrims were also given a 'mandatory' advisory to always carry their identification cards throughout the 'Haj period'.

Authorities in the country have already begun implementing security and organisational plans ahead of Haj, which aims to preserve the safety of guests so that they can perform their rituals in a secure manner.