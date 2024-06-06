Haj 2024: Saudi Arabia warns of intense summer heat during pilgrimage

FILE. People rest under umbrellas amid high temperatures outside Namira Mosque on the plain of Arafat. Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 10:52 AM Last updated: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 10:56 AM

Saudi Arabia said Tuesday pilgrims can expect average high temperatures of 44℃ during the Haj, which last year saw thousands of cases of heat stress.

"The expected climate for Haj this year will witness an increase in average temperatures of one and a half to two degrees above normal in Makkah and Medinah," national meteorology centre chief Ayman Ghulam told a press conference.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The forecast indicates "relative humidity 25 per cent, rain rates close to zero, average maximum temperature 44℃ ", he said.

The Haj, which begins on June 14, is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken at least once by all Muslims who have the means to do so.

It involves a series of rites completed over four days in Mecca and its surroundings in the west of oil-rich Saudi Arabia.

Last year more than 1.8 million Muslims took part in the Haj, official figures showed.

More than 2,000 people suffered heat stress, according to Saudi authorities, after temperatures soared to 48℃.

However the real number of heat stress cases -- which includes heatstroke, exhaustion, cramps and rashes -- was probably far higher, as many sufferers were not admitted to hospitals or clinics.

At least 240 people -- many from Indonesia -- died during the pilgrimage, according to figures announced by various countries which did not specify causes of death.

Saudi Arabia did not provide statistics on fatalities.

Officials in the kingdom take steps to try to mitigate the effects of heat, including providing air-conditioned tents and misting systems.