Haj 2024: Saudi Arabia launches first digital wallet for pilgrims

The authorities in Saudi on Monday (June 2) launched "Nusuk Wallet", the first international digital wallet of its kind to serve Umrah and Haj pilgrims.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), this digital wallet allows the management of the money and expenses of pilgrims, and it is supported by a banking infrastructure.
According to authorities, Nusuk Wallet uses the latest emerging technologies and encryption techniques to ensure the highest security standards for users.
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU), partnered with Saudi National Bank (SNB AlAhli) to launch the programme.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior launched in May 2024 the digital identity service for pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom on Haj visas for this season (year 1445 AH).
The service is part of the government's commitment to promoting digital transformation and utilising technology to serve the people, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030
In September 2022, Saudi Arabia launched a unified government platform, "Nusuk.sa" that facilitates the procedures for the arrival of pilgrims from all over the world. Nusuk.sa, a part of the initiatives of the Pilgrim Experience Programme, is a new gateway to Makkah and Madinah.
Penalties for violating Haj regulations and instructions in Saudi Arabia are being implemented starting June 2, and will last until June 20.
The authorities will impose a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyal, roughly around Dh9,000 on citizens, residents, and visitors performing Haj without a permit
