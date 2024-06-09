Saudi Arabia allows Haj pilgrims to use e-scooters for safe, quick transport

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 1:26 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 1:45 PM

Saudi Arabia will allow pilgrims to use electric scooters during this year's Haj season. This measure aims to enhance the pilgrims' experience by providing a light, safe, and efficient mode of transportation.

Three dedicated paths have been designated for electric scooter use: the Muzdalifah - Mina path, the pedestrian road path for the Jamarat facility - west, and the pedestrian road path entering the Jamarat facility - east.

Each path spans approximately 1.2 kilometres in length and 25 meters in width, offering ample space for safe travel.

With a maximum speed of about 15 kilometres per hour, the electric scooters are easy to use and time-efficient, making them an ideal option for pilgrims. This advanced, economical, and luxurious transportation solution ensures both safety and speed, significantly improving the overall Haj experience.

The Saudi Ministry of Health branch in the Madinah region also launched the Smart Robot service on Saturday in the Central Area near the Prophet's Mosque.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the branch as saying that the service aims to present and broadcast educational messages, guidance, and health instructions for the safety and awareness of pilgrims in over 96 languages from around the world.

Meanwhile, the volunteer and awareness teams of the Health Ministry branch of Madinah continue their fieldwork with 220 male and female volunteers and over 12 teams working around the clock to serve the guests of Allah.

They provide health and emergency services during the Haj season at the Prophet's Mosque and its access roads, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, and Haramain Train Station, as well as the mosques of Quba, Khandaq, Sayyid Al-Shuhada, and Miqat Dhul-Hulaifah.

Haj to start June 14