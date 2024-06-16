Haj 2024: 18 arrested for transporting illegal pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

18 individuals—two residents and 16 citizens—were apprehended for violating Haj regulations by transporting, on June 15, a group of 98 individuals attempting to perform the pilgrimage without a permit, the Ministry of Interior has reported.

The individuals were caught by Haj security forces stationed at the entrances to Makkah.

The suspects were sentenced to 15 days in prison, and a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals (roughly Dh9,790) for every illegal pilgrim transported.

The authorities ordered the confiscation of the vehicles used in transporting the violators.