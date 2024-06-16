Haj 2024: 14 Jordanians dead, 17 missing in Saudi as authorities warn of high temperatures

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 4:39 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 4:44 PM

14 Jordanian pilgrims died, and 17 others were missing during performing the Haj rituals, announced the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs at the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

According to Jordan News Agency (PETRA), the Head of the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, stressed that the ministry is following up with the relevant Saudi authorities on the procedures for burying pilgrims and transporting the bodies, of those whose families wish to have their bodies transferred, to the Kingdom as soon as possible.

In addition, they're following up on the search for the 17 pilgrims who went missing.