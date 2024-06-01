GCC chief condemns Israel occupation's attempts to undermine UNRWA

The intelligence agency's announcement comes two weeks after nighttime gunfire was reported outside Israel's embassy in Stockholm
The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi condemned on Saturday Israeli occupation's attempts to demoralise efforts exerted by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), by designating it as a terrorist organisation.
"The Israeli occupation is obligated to ease the work of UNRWA workers according to International and humanitarian resolutions,'' he said in a statement, carried by KUNA.
Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the international community must support UNRWA and its work, and end illegal practices committed by the Israeli occupation. The GCC chief reiterated the support and stands by GCC countries with the Palestinian issue, including support to establish a Palestinian State.
