GCC calls for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon

A woman reads the Koran in front of the rubble of buildings which were levelled on September 27 by Israeli strikes. Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 9:54 AM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 9:55 AM

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) today emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire, and de-esclation along Lebanon's southern borders, protecting civilians, exercising restraint, and preventing the conflict from expanding further in the region.

The Secretary-General of the GCC Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, reaffirmed in a statement the GCC's consistent support for the Lebanese people and its continued backing of Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and stability.

He also highlighted the ministerial statement issued by the GCC States, which called for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The resolution emphasises the need for Israel to respect Lebanon's borders and for the Lebanese government to exercise authority over all its territory, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions and the Taif Agreement for Lebanon to ensure full sovereignty over its territories.

ALSO READ: