Fake visa agent gang busted in Kuwait; multiple arrests made in residency scam

Gang of Syrian nationals involved in residency permit scam

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 8:14 PM

The Ministry of Interior's (Mol) General Directorate of Residency announced on Saturday that it had arrested a gang of agents in Kuwait accused of selling residency visas fraudulently through fake companies.

In a significant operation aimed at combating illegal residency trade, the department successfully dismantled a gang of Syrian nationals involved in residency permit scam.

The gang created fictitious companies, engaged in forgery and tampered with official documents. This illicit operation allowed them to register and bring hundreds of workers into the country in exchange for substantial fees, charging up to 500 dinars for internal transfers and 2,000 dinars for recruiting workers from abroad.

All involved in the case have been arrested, including those who facilitated their operations, whether citizen sponsors or other accomplices. Legal action has been initiated against those arrested, and they have been referred to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.