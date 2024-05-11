E-Paper

Emir of Kuwait dissolves parliament, suspends some constitutional articles for no more than 4 years

The powers of the National Assembly will be assumed by the Emir and the country's cabinet, state TV reported

By Reuters

Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah. Photo: AFP file
Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah. Photo: AFP file

Published: Sat 11 May 2024, 12:30 AM

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah said in a televised speech on Friday that he has dissolved parliament.

The Emir also suspended some of the constitutional articles for a period not exceeding four years during which all aspects of the democratic process will be studied.


The powers of the National Assembly will be assumed by the Emir and the country's cabinet, state TV reported.

"Kuwait has been through some hard times lately ... which leaves no room for hesitation or delay in making the difficult decision to save the country and secure its highest interests," the Emir added.

