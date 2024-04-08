Eid Al Fitr 2024: When will the festival fall in Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait?

Faithful offer Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai. Photo: Shihab

Muslims around the world are gearing up to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of a month-long fasting period during Ramadan.

In the UAE, the moon-sighting committee did not observe the Shawwal crescent on Monday (Ramadan 29), extending the holy month to 30 days. Therefore, Eid is set to start on Wednesday, April 10.

Saudi Arabia has also confirmed the start of Eid festivities on the same day. Given that Friday and Saturday are the official weekend days in the kingdom, residents in the Kingdom will get six consecutive days off from April 8 to April 13.

The Qatar Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs announced that Wednesday would be the first day of Eid Al Fitr. Public sector employees in Qatar will get a holiday from April 10 to April 12. The Gulf nation has switched to a Friday-Saturday weekend.

The chairman of the Kuwaiti Sharia authority also announced that tomorrow, Tuesday, will be the last day of Ramadan, and Eid Al Fitr will be on Wednesday. Most employees in the country will enjoy a three-day break from Tuesday, April 9 to Thursday, April 11, followed by the official weekend (Friday and Saturday).

According to International Astronomy Centre, Bahrain will also mark the beginning of the festival on Wednesday. Public holidays are scheduled from April 10 to 12, with weekends observed on Friday and Saturday.

Different countries are observing the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal, with some opting to see it on Monday and others on Tuesday. Oman's Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA) has urged everyone to sight the crescent of Shawwal on Tuesday evening, April 9.

The timing for sighting the crescent moon varies from country to country based on their fasting schedules.

Egypt, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Palestine will also mark Tuesday, April 9, as the last day of Ramadan, and will celebrate Eid Al Fitr on Wednesday, April 10.

