UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Eid Al Fitr 2024: Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to spot for crescent moon on Monday night

In an advisory, the country's Supreme Court said all those who would be able to see the crescent are requested to notify the nearest court

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 2:25 PM

Last updated: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 2:27 PM

Muslims across Saudi Arabia have been called on to sight the crescent moon on the 29th of Ramadan which corresponds with Monday, April 8 2024 on the Gregorian calendar.

In an advisory, the country's Supreme Court said all those who would be able to see the crescent — either with the naked eye or through binoculars — are requested to notify the nearest court and have his testimony recorded. They may also contact the nearest centre.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Saudi Press Agency said in the announcement, "The Supreme Court hopes that those who have the ability to see will pay attention to this matter, join the committees formed in the regions for this purpose, and calculate the reward for participating."


The UAE’s Moon sighting committee will convene on the evening of Monday, April 8, to search the night sky for the crescent. If spotted, Ramadan ends at 29 days, with Eid Al Fitr falling on Tuesday, April 9. If not, the holy month lasts 30 days and the Islamic festival is on April 10.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World