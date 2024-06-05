E-Paper

Eid Al Adha 2024: Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to look for crescent moon

The authority has requested anyone who spots the moon with their naked eye or through binoculars to notify the nearest court

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 2:15 PM

Last updated: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 2:18 PM

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday called on Muslims in the Kingdom to search for the crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah on the evening of (29th of Dhu Al Qadda) June 6, Thursday.

In a statement, the Supreme Court of the Kingdom said: The Supreme Court wishes all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to investigate the sighting of the crescent of the month of Dhul-Hijjah on the evening of Thursday 11/29/1445 AH - according to the Umm Al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 6/6/2024 AD.


The authority has requested anyone who spots the moon with their naked eye or through binoculars to notify the nearest court. The witness must also register his testimony there, or contact the nearest centre to help him reach the nearest court.


In the UAE and other Islamic countries, it is one of the most anticipated public holidays. Those in the Emirates could get a long break of four to five days, depending on the Moon-sighting results. An announcement is expected tomorrow. (Click here to read more about how the holiday is determined.)

