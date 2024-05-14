Deadline for mandatory biometric fingerprinting for citizens, residents in Kuwait extended

Photo: Ministry of Interior Kuwait/X

The deadline for mandatory fingerprinting for all citizens and residents in Kuwait has been extended, the Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday.

The authority said that the deadline for citizens is until September 30, 2024, while residents have until December 30, 2024 to complete the process.

Failure to comply will result in the suspension of all transactions with the Ministry of Interior.

The authority had in February announced mandatory fingerprinting with the process starting from March 1, 2024. It had initially announced a period of three months until June 1, 2024, to undergo this process.

Designated locations for biometric fingerprinting include:

Hawalli Security Directorate in Hawalli Governorate

Farwaniya Security Directorate in Farwaniya Governorate

Al Ahmadi Security Directorate in Al-Ahmadi Governorate

Mubarak Al Kabeer Security Directorate in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate

Al Jahra Security Directorate in Al-Jahra Governorate (for citizens and citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council countries)

Personality Investigation Department, Corporate Fingerprinting, in the Ali Sabah Al Salem area

Identity Investigation Department fingerprints companies in the Jahra area (for residents)

Designated commercial complexes: Avenues Mall, 360 Mall, Al Kout Mall, Capital Mall, and Ministries Complex

