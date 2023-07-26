Bahrain summons Abu Dhabi-based Swedish envoy over Holy Quran burning

The suspect was highly intoxicated and had been thrown out for disrespecting women there
Bahrain's foreign ministry has summoned the charge d’affaires of the Swedish Embassy in Abu Dhabi as the Kingdom condemns the recurrence of attacks on the Holy Quran in the Scandinavian country.
Bahrain's Chief of European Affairs Ambassador Ahmed Ebrahim Al Qarainees handed the Swedish diplomat an official note of protest against the authorities that allowed extremists to burn and desecrate copies of the Holy Quran under the protection of the police in Stockholm.
The Kingdom called these 'heinous acts' a "serious provocation to Muslims, and a violation of international principles, covenants and resolutions", according to a report in the state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA).
The ministry stressed the need for Swedish authorities to take immediate measures to stop these abusive practices that "go beyond the limits, controls and ethics of expression of opinion", it said.
It also urged the country to contribute to the efforts of the international community to respect religious rights and freedoms and prevent abuse of all religions, beliefs, sanctities and religious symbols.
"These include combating Islamophobia and applying constructive cooperation in establishing a culture of peace, tolerance and mutual respect, in a way that enhances security, peace and human coexistence among all religions, cultures and civilisations," said the ministry.
