Bahrain detains 2 for offensive religious posts and inciting sedition

Two individuals have been arrested for circulating religiously offensive social media posts, Bahraini authorities said. The anti-cyber crimes directorate summoned and detained the two individuals, aged 24 and 27.
Both were found to be insulting figures revered by a particular sect and inciting sedition and sectarianism in a manner that contravenes principles of civil peace and social stability.
The anti-cyber crimes directorate said the necessary legal proceedings are being taken to refer the case to the Public Prosecution.
Authorities urge residents to report any cyber crime to the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security at the Ministry of Interior (MOI) by calling 992 or fill the online report form.
The Kingdom has a well-defined national cybersecurity framework governed by the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security at the Ministry of Interior (MOI) for the cybersecurity in different sectors such as energy, finance, education, health, and other sectors.
