Arab region directly affected by climate change, natural disasters, says Aboul Gheit

The Arab world is one of the regions directly affected by the major threats of climate change and natural disasters. This was affirmed by Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.
He noted that Arab and global awareness of environmental migration issues has increased over the past decade, which was reflected in the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.
Aboul Gheit highlighted the valued Arab efforts and initiatives presented during the last two sessions of the Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which were held in the Arab region, specifically in Egypt and the UAE.
He said this in his speech during the Second Regional Review Conference of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration in the Arab region, held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States.
The conference was attended by Amy Pope, Coordinator of the United Nations Network on Migration and Director-General of the International Organisation for Migration, and Rola Dashti, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).
Aboul Gheit said that migration to and from the Arab region contributes to shaping the social and economic reality of the region, its neighbourhood, and the world as a whole. It also gains special importance today more than ever in this region which hosts an estimated 41.4 million migrants and refugees and is the origin of around 32.8 million migrants and refugees.
