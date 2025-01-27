Arab League rejects attempts to displace Palestinians, calls it violation of international law

Photo: Reuters File

Stability and peace in the Middle East can only be achieved through a just resolution of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the internationally recognised two-state solution, the General Secretariat of the Arab League reiterated.

This requires establishing an independent Palestinian state along the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, he added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a statement, the League emphasised that any deviation from these fixed principles and established parameters, which have enjoyed Arab and international consensus, will only prolong the conflict and make peace more elusive, further exacerbating the suffering of the people of the region, particularly the Palestinians.

The statement underscored that the just Palestinian cause is a matter of justice for both land and people. It further asserted that attempts to displace Palestinians through deportation, annexation, or expanding settlements have consistently failed and are firmly rejected as violations of international law.

The Arab League urged all countries supporting the two-state solution as a pathway to peace to immediately and diligently engage in a credible process to achieve and implement this solution on the ground. This solution is considered the only viable path to ensuring security and peace for Palestinians, Israelis, and the entire region.