50% traffic fine discount announced in Qatar for visitors, residents

Photo: Reuters file

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 3:04 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 3:05 PM

Visitors and GCC citizens who had incurred traffic fines in Qatar could get their penalties slashed by 50 per cent, authorities announced on Thursday.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior (MoI) said this initiative would cover violations that had been recorded over the past three years.

The discount applies until August 31, the authority added.

Besides visiting motorists and GCC nationals, Qatar residents and citizens will also be eligible for the initiative, the MoI said.

Qatar is about 600km away from the UAE by road. From Dubai to Doha, the drive will take about 6 to 7 hours. From Abu Dhabi, the trip is approximately 550km and can be completed in less than 6 hours.