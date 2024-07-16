4 killed in shooting incident near mosque in Oman, several injured

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 7:28 AM Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 8:04 AM

At least four people were killed and several others injured in a shooting incident near a mosque in Oman's Wadi Al Kabir on Tuesday.

According to preliminary information released by authorities, the Royal Oman Police swiftly dealt with a shooting incident in the vicinity of a mosque in eastern Muscat and implemented all security measures to contain the situation.

In a statement, the Omani Police said that the "shooting incident in the vicinity of a mosque in the Wadi Al Kabir region resulted in the death of four people and the injury of a number of others, according to preliminary information."

In a video that has now gone viral, several rounds of gunfire could be heard during the early morning hours. A large number of worshippers gathered for the Fajr (morning prayer) are seen running for cover as police sirens rang out and law enforcement vehicles surrounded the mosque.