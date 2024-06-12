At least 35 killed in building fire in southern Kuwait

Kuwait Health Ministry (Photo: KUNA)

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 12:30 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 1:00 PM

A fire broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday, killing at least 35 people, senior police officers told state media.

The incident was reported to authorities at 6am local time (0300 GMT), Major General Eid Rashed Hamad said.

"The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there was a large number of workers there. Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire," another senior police commander told state TV.

"We always alert and warn against" cramming too many workers into housing accommodation, he said, without providing details on the workers' type of employment or place of origin.