French newspapers seek legal action against X for using content without pay

Major French newspapers, including Le Monde, Le Figaro and Le Parisien, said on Tuesday that they were taking legal action against social media platform X for allegedly using their content without paying.

Representatives for X did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The newspapers said they were due payment under their ancillary rights, which allow payment to news outlets by digital platforms for the distribution of their content.

They said that X, formerly known as Twitter, has never agreed to open negotiations with French news publishers, unlike Alphabet Inc's Google and Meta Platforms Inc.

They also said X, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has not complied with an order issued by the Paris Court of Justice in May to release information required to calculate the amount owed.