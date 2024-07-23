France to give 24-hour protection to Israeli Olympics team amid Gaza tensions

Photo: Reuters File

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 9:09 AM

Israeli athletes will receive 24-hour protection during the Paris Olympics, France's interior minister said, after a far-left lawmaker said Israel's delegation was not welcome and called for protests against their participation.

The Games begin on Friday amid pronounced security concerns and heightened geopolitical tensions over the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Israel's war that has devastated Gaza has become a lightning rod among France's far left, with some critics accusing pro-Palestinian members of antisemitism.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said in a TV interview on Sunday evening that Israeli athletes would be protected around the clock during the Games.

Darmanin spoke after far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party lawmaker Thomas Portes was filmed saying Israel's Olympic athletes were not welcome in France, and that there should be protests against their taking part in the Games.

"We are a few days away from an international event which will be held in Paris, which is the Olympic Games. And I am here to say that no, the Israeli delegation is not welcome in Paris. Israeli athletes are not welcome at the Olympic Games in Paris," he said to applause, according to images posted on social media.

Portes did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Israeli embassy declined to comment.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said at a meeting with European Union counterparts in Brussels: "I want to say on behalf of France, to the Israeli delegation, we welcome you to France for these Olympic Games."

He said he would emphasise that point in an imminent phone call with his Israeli counterpart, and also "tell him that we are ensuring the security of the Israeli delegation".

Paul Benvie, one of the US State Department officials coordinating Olympics security for Team USA, told Reuters that anti-Israeli sentiment was "one of a number of issues" Washington was looking at, and "part of the ongoing analysis to determine where do we need to adjust our strategies".

Some LFI lawmakers offered a partial defence of Portes' comments. Manuel Bompard, a senior party official and lawmaker, wrote on social media platform X that he supported Portes "in the face of the wave of hatred he is experiencing.

"Faced with repeated violations of international law by the Israeli government, it is legitimate to ask that its athletes compete under a neutral banner in the Olympic Games," he wrote.

Israel denies violating international law in its war in Gaza triggered by a cross-border Hamas attack in October last year.