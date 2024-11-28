Flood-hit Spain introduces 'climate leave' for workers

Soldiers walking next to a car graveyard in the aftermath of deadly flooding in Paiporta, near Valencia, eastern Spain, on November 27, 2024 — AFP

Spain's leftist government on Thursday approved a "paid climate leave" of up to four days for workers to avoid travelling during weather emergencies, a month after floods killed 230 people.

Several companies came under fire after the October 29 catastrophe for ordering employees to keep working despite a red alert issued by the national weather agency.

The firms said the authorities failed to inform them sufficiently and sent telephone alerts too late during the European country's deadliest floods in decades.

The new measure aims to "regulate in accordance with the climate emergency" so that "no worker must run risks", Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz told public broadcaster RTVE.