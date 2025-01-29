First Gaza aid ship arrives at Egypt's El Arish port since ceasefire

People stand next to trucks carrying humanitarian aid at the Rafah border crossing to enter the Gaza Strip, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt, on January 28, 2025. — Reuters

A Turkish ship docked at Egypt's El Arish on Wednesday, delivering the first aid destined for Gaza through the port since a fragile ceasefire went into effect, a Turkish official and Egyptian sources said.

"We are prepared to heal the wounds of our Gazan brothers and sisters and to meet their temporary shelter needs," Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X on Wednesday.

The ship was loaded with 871 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including 300 power generators, 20 portable toilets, 10,460 tents and 14,350 blankets, according to Yerlikaya.

A team from the Egyptian Red Crescent received the Turkish aid to make the necessary arrangements for its delivery to the Strip, a source at the port, 50 kilometres west of the Gaza Strip, said.