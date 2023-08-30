UAE

Explosion occurs at Iran's southern petrochemical plant

The fire has been reportedly extinguished

By Reuters

Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 4:15 PM

An explosion at a petrochemical plant in Iran's southern city of Mahshahr occurred on Wednesday with no casualties, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

A clogged Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) reservoir was the cause of the explosion at the Ghadir petrochemical plant, Tasnim reported, adding that the fire had been extinguished.

