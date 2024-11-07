Zelensky tells European summit 'peace through strength' is needed now

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) is greeted by Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban upon his arrival for the European Political Community Summit in Budapest on Thursday. AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called on European leaders to apply an approach of "peace through strength" to confront the threat posed by Russia.

Zelensky's appeal comes a day after Donald Trump won another term in the White House, bringing uncertainty about Washington's future policy after he had criticised the scale of US military and financial support for Kyiv in its war with Russia.

Without going into details, Trump also has vowed to end the war quickly.

Zelensky nevertheless has praised Trump's "commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs".

In Thursday's address to the European Political Community summit in Budapest, he echoed that comment.