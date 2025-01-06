Zelensky says 'strong' Trump can end Ukraine war

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says: "If we do not have security guarantees, Putin will come again."

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed optimism in an interview published on Sunday that "strong" incoming US president Donald Trump will be able to force Russia into peace talks and end the war in Ukraine.

In a three-hour discussion with US podcaster Lex Fridman, Zelensky said the Republican president-elect will be vital to guaranteeing Ukraine's security, opening the way for a negotiated settlement also backed by European nations.

"Trump and I will come to an agreement and...offer strong security guarantees, together with Europe, and then we can talk to the Russians," Zelensky said, according to the published translation of the interview held in Kyiv over the New Year.

"We and Trump come first, and Europe will support Ukraine's position," he said.

Trump has frequently mocked Zelensky as a "salesman," while raising eyebrows in Washington by rarely criticising Russian President Vladimir Putin — and even speaking admiringly of the Kremlin leader.

Trump said during his election campaign that he would bring peace to Ukraine immediately, although he has not said how. He has strongly criticised the massive military aid sent to Ukraine under President Joe Biden and has raised doubts over continued US involvement in the Western military alliance Nato.

However, Zelensky was full of praise for Trump, as well as his billionaire adviser Elon Musk, and suggested that the president-elect had the clout needed to at least freeze Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

"I think that president Trump not only has will, he has all these possibilities, and it's not just talk. I really count on him, and I think that our people really count on him, so he has enough power to pressure him, to pressure Putin," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president said that European leaders are all waiting to see what Trump wants.

"When I talk about something with Donald Trump — whether we meet in person or we just have a call — all the European leaders always ask, 'how was it?' This shows the influence of Donald Trump, and this has never happened before with an American president," he said.

"This also gives you confidence that he can stop this war."

Zelensky also weighed into US politics, saying Republican Trump won his election against Biden's Vice-President Kamala Harris because he "was much more strong" than the Democrat.

Trump showed strength "intellectually and physically," Zelensky said. It "was an important point to show that if you want to have a strong country, you have to be strong. And he was strong." Asked what Ukraine needed to agree to a ceasefire, Zelensky said security guarantees — preferably within Nato. He said that the West should at minimum guarantee security of unoccupied areas of Ukraine, continue weapons shipments and maintain punishing economic sanctions on Russia. "If we do not have security guarantees, Putin will come again," he said. Zelensky warned against a weakening of the US commitment to Nato or even an exit — something Trump has hinted at repeatedly, claiming that longstanding allies are taking advantage of Washington. A US exit would be "the end. That is, that's the death of Nato," Zelensky said. The Ukrainian leader said Putin's goals are a "weak Nato," a "Ukraine which cannot survive on the battlefield," and to "prevent me from building a strong relationship with Trump". Asked whether he would like to attend Trump's inauguration on January 20, Zelensky said this would only happen if "president Trump invites me personally".

"If he will invite me, I will come."