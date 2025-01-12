Sun, Jan 12, 2025 | Rajab 12, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Zelensky says ready to hand over N Korean soldiers in exchange for Ukrainians captive in Russia

"It's only a matter of time before our troops manage to capture others," says Ukrainian president

Published: Sun 12 Jan 2025, 10:34 PM

  • By
  • Reuters

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the opening of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on January 9. AFP

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday Kyiv is ready to hand over North Korean soldiers to their leader Kim Jong Un if he can organise their exchange for Ukrainians captive in Russia.

"In addition to the first captured soldiers from North Korea, there will undoubtedly be more. It's only a matter of time before our troops manage to capture others," Zelenskiy said on the social media platform X.



