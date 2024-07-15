Zelensky says 'not afraid' of another Trump presidency

President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at a press conference in Kyiv on July 15, 2024. — AFP

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 5:01 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he was not concerned at the prospect of another Donald Trump presidency in the United States, despite indications his administration could be more sympathetic to the Kremlin.

A Trump victory in the US November elections would put into question Washington's continued support for Ukraine as the country struggles through a third year of fighting against Russian forces.

"I think that if Donald Trump becomes president, we will work together. I'm not worried about this," Zelensky said during a press conference in Kyiv.

The Republican Party candidate has suggested that he would end the conflict very quickly if he won back the presidency, which Kyiv fears would mean it would be forced to negotiate with Moscow from a weakened position.