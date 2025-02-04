Zelensky calls for US to invest in Ukraine's rare earths

Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meet at Trump Tower in New York City, US, on September 27, 2024. — Reuters

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky called on US companies on Tuesday to invest in his country's rare earths after US President Donald Trump said he wanted a deal with Kyiv that involved getting the minerals in exchange for aid.

Trump said on Monday that he would want strategic metals -- essential for various technologies -- in exchange for security from the United States.

Zelensky, who had floated the idea to the Republican last year, said it would be "fair" to give US companies access to the minerals as Washington has helped Kyiv fend off Russian forces.

"I would like US business... to develop this field here," Zelensky said, according to comments published by his office.

"We are open to the fact that all this can be developed with our partners, who are both helping us to protect our land and pushing the enemy back with their weapons, and sanctions packages — and this is absolutely fair."

He called the idea an "important economic point" in his so-called "victory plan" for ending the three-year war with Russia.

The Ukrainian leader said he had discussed such an initiative when he met Trump on a trip to the United States last Autumn.

"I told him that we are open to investments from American companies," he said.