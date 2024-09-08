Zelensky appoints former arms production minister as adviser

The delegations called for additional border crossings to be opened, including the Aweil crossing from South Sudan
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed on Sunday former arms production minister Oleksandr Kamyshin as an external adviser for strategic issues, a decree published on the presidential website said.
Kamyshin, who was the minister for strategic industries and oversaw arms production, resigned last week as part of a Ukrainian government shake-up at a critical juncture in the war with Russia.
Zelenskiy said Ukraine needed "new energy" and ordered the biggest government reshuffle since the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022.
Last week the Ukrainian parliament voted to appoint nine new ministers, including the foreign minister and two deputy prime ministers.
On Sunday, Zelenskiy took more steps to reset his team and published several decrees on new appointments in his office.
"I will continue to work for our defence industry," Kamyshin said on the Telegram messaging app shortly after his appointment.
He said he would also look after other strategically important directions but did not elaborate.
Kamyshin oversaw a significant increase in Ukraine's domestic arms production amid the fighting and was a driving force in efforts to bring more Western financing, experience, and technologies into the Ukrainian weapon production industry.
Zelenskiy also appointed Viktor Mykyta, the governor of the western Zakarpattia region, as a new deputy head of his office to oversee the regions.
Mykyta said that one of his key tasks would be to ensure the efficient work of military administrations in the regions and develop communication and trust between authorities, local communities and businesses.
The delegations called for additional border crossings to be opened, including the Aweil crossing from South Sudan
Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams will return to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle in February 2025
Sheikh Saud is leading a high-level Ras Al Khaimah delegation to the four-day conference, which is one of the largest investment fairs in China
The plane carrying 247 passengers had been flying to Frankfurt, Germany, from Mumbai, India
The autopsies on cook Recaldo Thomas and Mike Lynch were expected to be conducted on Friday, with Hannah Lynch due to follow on Saturday
PM2.5 reached levels higher than average in India due to human and industrial activity, according to the UN weather agency
The rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata on August 9 has stoked nationwide anger at the chronic issue of violence against women
The decision by District Judge Barker maintains a pause on the programme through September 23 to allow for legal briefing and a possible hearing