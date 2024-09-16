Young Finnish men surprise by embracing monastic life

The Valamo monastery and its surroundings in Uusi-Valamo, near Heinävesi, in southeastern Finland. — AFP

Early starts, strict routines and discipline: more and more young men in Finland are being drawn to the rigours of monastic life and its conservative values.

In such a secular and progressive country, where experts had expected the young to be less religious, Christianity has been gaining ground — among young men at least.

Inside the dazzling white Valamo monastery, the country's only Eastern Orthodox abbey, the day begins at 6am with prayers, followed by breakfast and chores. Life here is much as it has been for hundreds of years.

But despite the spartan life, the brotherhood has been growing fast, expanding from around 10 monks to 18 in a few years.

Covid was a turning point, Archimandrite Father Michael said. "After that, we started to see a huge increase in interest."

He regularly receives emails from young men who want to discuss the faith and, occasionally, wish to become a novice.

"I think it is maybe the quite uncertain times we are living in. People want to have something steady, something to stand on," he said.

The number of Finns identifying as Christian has been declining for decades.

But researchers began noticing a rise in young men's interest in religion around five years ago.

Monk Father Raphael collects water from a nearby lake for the sheep herd that he is in charge of at the Valamo monastery in Uusi-Valamo, near Heinävesi, in southeastern Finland, on August 14, 2024. — AFP

"I was at first very sceptical of the phenomenon," said Kati Tervo Niemela, professor of practical theology at the University of Eastern Finland.

"But the same results have been repeated over and over again in the survey data."

Inside an old wooden church adorned with icons, Father Stefanos, who was raised in an Orthodox family, said he "had always just known" he would become a monk.

"It has been great," said the 23-year-old, taking away "all those earthly stresses people have".

He was a student living on his own for the first time when he embarked on the monastic path two years ago — worrying about student debt and finding his place in life.

"Then the war in Ukraine started, which brought in more stuff on top of all of that," he said.

Around 63 per cent of Finns are Evangelical Lutherans, with only one per cent belonging to the Orthodox Church, the country's second largest national church, which is under the authority of the Patriarch of Constantinople in Istanbul.

Although it traces its origins to neighbouring Russia, Valamo monastery cut its ties to Moscow when Finland became an independent nation in 1917.

Tervo Niemela said some young men find deeply traditional religious groups like the Orthodox Church match their conservative values.