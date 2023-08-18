Woman sprays fire extinguisher on protestor staging Holy Quran burning in Sweden

Reports said as many as 500 of OpenAI's 770 employees signed the letter threatening to leave the company
Swedish police detained a woman Friday who sprayed an anti-Islam activist with a fire extinguisher as he staged a Holy Quran burning protest outside the Iranian Embassy in Stockholm.
Video of the scene showed the woman rushing up to Salwan Momika and spraying white powder towards him before she was intercepted by plainclothes police officers who led her away. Momika, who appeared stunned but unhurt, then resumed his demonstration, which had been authorised by police.
Police spokeswoman Towe Hägg said the woman, who was not identified by police, was detained on suspicion of disturbing public order and violence against a police officer.
Momika, a refugee from Iraq, has desecrated the Holy Quran in a series of anti-Islam protests that have caused anger in many Muslim countries. Swedish police have allowed his demonstrations, citing freedom of speech while filing preliminary hate speech charges against him.
Prosecutors are investigating whether his actions are permissible under Sweden’s hate speech law, which prohibits incitement of hatred against groups or individuals based on race or religion.
Momika says his protests target the religion of Islam, not Muslim people.
The Holy Quran burnings have sparked angry protests in Muslim countries, attacks on Swedish diplomatic missions and threats from extremists.
Sweden on Thursday raised its terror alert to the second-highest level, saying the country had become a priority target for terrorist groups.
