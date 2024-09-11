US, UK pledge economic aid for Ukraine, quick action on arms requests

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha attend a joint press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. REUTERS

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 10:21 PM

The United States and Britain on Wednesday committed to nearly $1.5 billion in support for Ukraine and promised to consider quickly requests to ease restrictions on weapons to strike deeper into Russia.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy paid the rare joint visit to Kyiv in a show of solidarity as concerns mount.

Russia's alleged acquisition of new short-range Iranian missiles threatens to ramp up Moscow's firepower and the US election in less than two months could dramatically shift the stance of Ukraine's top backer.

Blinken, who took a nine-hour train ride to Kyiv alongside Lammy, said the United States would offer $717 million in new economic help to Ukraine.

About half of it will consist of US support to strengthen Ukraine's electricity infrastructure, which has been pounded by Russia just as winter sets in.

Blinken accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of dusting off "his winter playbook" to "weaponise the cold against the Ukrainian people".

"Our support will not wane, our unity will not break," Blinken told a joint news conference in Kyiv.

"Putin will not outlast the coalition of countries committed to Ukraine's success, and he is certainly not going to outlast the Ukrainian people."

Lammy recommitted his two-month-old Labour government to providing 600 billion pounds ($782 million) in economic assistance to Ukraine.

He said that Britain, which has consistently pushed to ease restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons, would provide hundreds of new air defence missiles to Ukraine this year.