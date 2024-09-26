UK's Starmer aims to reset relationship with EU

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 25, 2024. — AFP

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that he will meet EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels next week as part of his plans to "reset" UK relations with the EU after Brexit.

The UK's departure from the European Union after five decades of membership in 2020 has had an effect on trade and security cooperation, prompting calls for a rethink on future ties.

Late on Wednesday, Starmer — in New York for the UN General Assembly — posted a photo of himself and Von der Leyen.

"I want to reset our relationship with the EU and make Brexit work for the British people," he wrote on X, adding that he was "looking forward" to starting discussions with von der Leyen.

The visit will be Starmer's first to Brussels since becoming prime minister in July and follows bilateral meetings with European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

As well as taking the UK out of the European customs union and single market, Brexit ended the free movement of EU citizens to live and work in Britain.